Ethereum Stake Price Hits $2.23 on Major Exchanges (ETHYS)

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Ethereum Stake has a total market capitalization of $446,546.75 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Stake coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00009081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.
Ethereum Stake Coin Trading
