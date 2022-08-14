Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.54

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and traded as low as $78.86. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $79.44, with a volume of 307 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Eurofins Scientific Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

