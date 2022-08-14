Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.54.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

