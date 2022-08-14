Everest Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,961.00 (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Everest has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $43,961.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013726 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg.

Everest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

