Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$15.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.75 million.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

MRAM traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,345. The company has a market cap of $179.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,181 shares of company stock worth $99,576 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 99,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

