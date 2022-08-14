Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Evolent Health comprises 3.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Evolent Health worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health Company Profile

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.93. 1,899,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,253. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.