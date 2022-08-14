Exeedme Reaches One Day Volume of $296,865.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $296,865.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

