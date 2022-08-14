Falconswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $632,048.65 (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $632,048.65 and $398.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Falconswap

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

