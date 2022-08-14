FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FAT Brands has a payout ratio of -73.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FAT Brands to earn ($0.76) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -73.7%.

Shares of FAT opened at $9.90 on Friday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FAT Brands news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $436,590.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $56,386 over the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

