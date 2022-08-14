FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.6 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $1.21 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

