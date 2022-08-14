Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 4,053 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

