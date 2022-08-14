Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 270,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,031,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 60.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 84,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares during the period.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

JBT opened at $120.97 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

