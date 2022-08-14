Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $388.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.66. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.56.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

