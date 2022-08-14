Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

