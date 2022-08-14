Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,128 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 833,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,417,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $15,559,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,345,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,129,000 after acquiring an additional 359,509 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $126.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

