Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,515 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BeiGene by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 229.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,135. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

BeiGene stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $426.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

