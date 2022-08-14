Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Financial Institutions comprises approximately 1.9% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FISI stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 7th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.