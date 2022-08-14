Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $2.99 on Top Exchanges

Firo (FIRO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $34.04 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00012157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.55 or 0.08078849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00175731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00262842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00683618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00586611 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005514 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,380,025 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

