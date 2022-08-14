First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $843.82 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $698.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.93.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

