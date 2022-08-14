First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,053 shares during the period. Omnicom Group comprises 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.