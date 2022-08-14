First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,411 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

