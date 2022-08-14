First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.10 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $115.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

