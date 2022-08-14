First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.32 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,261 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.22 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $362.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

