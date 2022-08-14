First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

PEP stock opened at $177.33 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average of $169.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.