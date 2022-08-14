First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.
In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
