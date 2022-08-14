First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $15,708,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 424,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 92,347 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 508,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

