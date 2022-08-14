First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,449 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 139,875 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.15 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

