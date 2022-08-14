First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 181,840 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,840 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $430,368,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in MetLife by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,461,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 95.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MetLife by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MetLife by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

