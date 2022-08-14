First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 238,574 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 238,574 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 191.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 710,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.