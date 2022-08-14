First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 24,599 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,599 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,343 shares of company stock worth $37,384,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

