First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,855 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

