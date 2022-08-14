First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,498 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 853,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,582,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,864,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.