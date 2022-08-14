First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 5,230 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 104,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $262.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

