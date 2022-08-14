First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 9,649 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

