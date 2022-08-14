First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 9,649 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Insider Activity

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

