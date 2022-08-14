First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IWO opened at $247.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.