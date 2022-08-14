First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in First Republic Bank by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average is $157.78. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.