First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.04. 305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

