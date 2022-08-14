First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 6.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

RDVY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 569,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.