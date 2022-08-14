Flamingo (FLM) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Flamingo (FLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $61.49 million and $8.58 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038091 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

