Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 1,079,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

