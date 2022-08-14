Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,649,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,324 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

