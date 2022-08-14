ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ForgeRock Stock Down 21.1 %

NYSE FORG opened at $17.55 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 895.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 213,370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $2,432,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $2,173,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

