Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 833,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $61.19. 191,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

