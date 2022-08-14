Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,993 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

NYSE BBY opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

