Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,691 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

CSIQ stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

