Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $335,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

