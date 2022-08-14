Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $350,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

Shares of LHX opened at $236.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.95 and a 200 day moving average of $237.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

