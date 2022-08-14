Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $372,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after buying an additional 186,396 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 217,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 137,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,391 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

