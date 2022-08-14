Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,427,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,648,000 after purchasing an additional 491,719 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 74.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,071,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 457,214 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $19,105,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,865,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

NYSE:WPM opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

