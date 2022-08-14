Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $338,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Biogen by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

